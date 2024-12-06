Security services of Kyrgyzstan detain officials of Accounts Chamber

Security services detained officials of the Accounts Chamber of Kyrgyzstan for organizing a corruption scheme. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

Thus, the SCNS employees revealed the fact of systematic taking and giving of bribes by employees of the territorial division of the Accounts Chamber for Bishkek, Chui and Talas regions.

«The head of the said division of the Accounts Chamber of the Kyrgyz Republic, taking advantage of his official position, during his short term of service created a sustainable corruption scheme in preparing and drawing up annual and quarterly plans for audit inspections, as well as the distribution of inspectors among facilities. Thus, the citizen, for a certain monetary reward, sent close state inspectors to the most vulnerable and financially secure state and municipal organizations, who subsequently extorted and persuaded the heads of the facilities to give a bribe,» the statement says.

On December 5, during investigative and operational activities, the head of the territorial division of the Accounts Chamber, as well as two state inspectors were detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS. As for the other participants in the corruption scheme, the corresponding investigative and operational activities are ongoing for their further detention and prosecution.

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev announced detention of the Accounts Chamber inspectors at a meeting of the Parliament.