10:39
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold another meeting on border delimitation

A meeting of topographic and legal working groups of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was held in Dushanbe from December 11 to December 19. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The meeting participants discussed issues of delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

The parties began preparing materials on the passage of the projected border line for subsequent legal registration.

A corresponding protocol was signed following the meeting. The next meeting will be held in Kyrgyzstan.

The negotiations were held in the spirit of friendship and mutual understanding.
