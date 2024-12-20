The third People’s Kurultai starts its work in Bishkek today, December 20.

The event will be attended by 700 delegates from all regions of the country, the capital and Osh city.

Deputies of the Parliament, members of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Presidential Administration have also been invited to the forum. The head of state Sadyr Japarov is expected to deliver a speech today.

The work of the kurultai will be covered by more than 100 accredited media representatives.

The live broadcast of the event will begin at 10 a.m. on state and regional TV channels, as well as on social media.