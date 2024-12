President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Duishonkul Chotonov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan. The press service of the head of state reported.

Duishonkul Chotonov previously held the post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the Republic of Korea (2011-2015) and Vietnam concurrently (2012-2015).

He was a deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Parliament on the party list from Ata Meken party.

In 2010, he served as the Minister of Emergency Situations in the Provisional Government.