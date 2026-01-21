Weather forecast for January 22–25 in Bishkek

No warming is expected in Bishkek in the second half of the week, a preliminary forecast from meteorologists says.

On January 22, skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with temperatures dropping to −9°C. Snow is possible during the day, and daytime temperatures will not rise above −1°C.

Snow is forecast for January 23 as well. Nighttime temperatures will fall to −8°C, while daytime temperatures are expected to remain around −1°C.

On January 24, skies will be partly cloudy. It will be cold at night, with temperatures down to −13°C, while daytime temperatures are forecast at around 0°C.

January 25 is also expected to be dry. Nighttime temperatures will remain at about −10°C, with daytime temperatures rising slightly to +1°C.