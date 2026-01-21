17:03
New head of Chui district appointed following scandal

Changes have been made to the regional administration’s personnel system. According to the presidential press service, Emilbek Abdykadyrov has been dismissed from his post as head of At-Bashy district of Naryn region and appointed as the new head of Chui district. The official appointment order was signed by the president.

Photo Emilbek Abdykadyrov

As a reminder, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) detained the former head of Chui district, Ruslan Tagaev, on December 16 on suspicion of abuse of office. The investigation found that he illegally issued certificates for the extraction of sand and gravel, damaging state interests. He was removed from his post by presidential decree.
