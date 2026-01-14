Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to optimize border crossing capacity

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov highlighted the need to coordinate efforts to ensure uninterrupted cargo transit and create conditions for the growth of regional trade. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported following a telephone conversation between the two officials.

The Foreign Ministers also discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, with particular emphasis on developing international transport corridors and optimizing the operation of customs posts at the border.

They additionally touched on the schedule of high-level visits in 2026, stressing that meetings between heads of state strengthen strategic partnership.

At the conclusion of the conversation, Jeenbek Kulubaev and Bakhtiyor Saidov confirmed their readiness for active political dialogue.