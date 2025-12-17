Uzbekistan starts supplying electricity to Tajikistan

Tajikistan has begun receiving electricity from Uzbekistan, which has somewhat improved the country’s energy supply situation. Asia-Plus reports, citing the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan.

According to the ministry, up to 2 million kilowatt-hours are currently being supplied per day. The Ministry of Energy clarified that the volume could be increased if the Uzbek side gains additional capacity to export electricity.

The ministry also reported that preliminary agreements have been reached between the heads of energy agencies on possible electricity supplies from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. The parties are currently working on technical issues related to transit arrangements.