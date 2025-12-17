10:16
USD 87.45
EUR 102.79
RUB 1.10
English

Uzbekistan starts supplying electricity to Tajikistan

Tajikistan has begun receiving electricity from Uzbekistan, which has somewhat improved the country’s energy supply situation. Asia-Plus reports, citing the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan.

According to the ministry, up to 2 million kilowatt-hours are currently being supplied per day. The Ministry of Energy clarified that the volume could be increased if the Uzbek side gains additional capacity to export electricity.

The ministry also reported that preliminary agreements have been reached between the heads of energy agencies on possible electricity supplies from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. The parties are currently working on technical issues related to transit arrangements.
link: https://24.kg/english/354891/
views: 78
Print
Related
Ibraev reveals how much electricity Kyrgyzstan imports from Turkmenistan
Osh and Andijan sign roadmap for developing bilateral cooperation
Attempt to smuggle drugs from Kyrgyzstan foiled in Uzbekistan
Cabinet submits new electricity tariffs until 2030 for public discussion
Kyrgyzstan's electricity imports from Russia decreases by 3.1 percent
Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan agree on mutual electricity supplies
Elections 2025: Energy sector specialists shift to enhanced operating mode
Electricity generation begins at new waste incineration plant in Bishkek
Tashkent State University of Law: Advancing Legal Education, Global Recognition
Popular
Winter fair Northern Lights opened in Koi-Tash village Winter fair Northern Lights opened in Koi-Tash village
157 complaints filed, founder arrested: Pyramid scheme exposed in Bishkek 157 complaints filed, founder arrested: Pyramid scheme exposed in Bishkek
Cameras to be installed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border Cameras to be installed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Muras Football Tournament with participation of President starts in Bishkek Muras Football Tournament with participation of President starts in Bishkek
17 December, Wednesday
10:07
Cabinet Chairman lays capsules for construction of residential complexes Cabinet Chairman lays capsules for construction of res...
09:54
Mountaineer Eduard Kubatov meets with cadets of SCNS Academy
09:49
Uzbekistan starts supplying electricity to Tajikistan
09:45
Kyrgyzstan preparing report under IAEA Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement
09:34
First session of new Zhogorku Kenesh, election of Speaker to take place today
16 December, Tuesday
18:14
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed
17:53
Kyrgyzstan joins TRACECA multilateral permit system
17:46
Prospective pilgrims given time until December 19 to pay for Hajj
17:38
2.4 hectares of agricultural land returned to state in Jeti-Oguz district
16:24
Cache of firearms discovered on outskirts of Balykchy