Bean processing plant for 1 billion soms to be built in Talas region

A bean processing plant for 1 billion soms will be built in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. Almasbek Abytov, the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Parliament, announced at a meeting.

He stated that the government is making efforts to support farmers in Talas region in selling their beans.

«According to Kyrgyzagroholding, 100 million soms were allocated in Talas last year for the purchase of beans from farmers. As a result, 1,700,453 kilograms of beans were purchased at 95 soms per kilogram,» Almasbek Abytov noted.

He added that negotiations are underway with potential investors to create conditions for bean exports.

«Furthermore, during the president’s visit to Talas region in November 2025, an order was given to open bean collection points and build a bean processing plant for 1 billion soms,» Almasbek Abytov concluded.
