14:15
USD 87.45
EUR 101.53
RUB 1.12
English

Ambassador Adylbek Tultemirov presents his credentials to President of Ethiopia

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Adylbek Tultemirov presented his credentials to President of Ethiopia Taye Atske Selassie Amde. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The official representative of the Kyrgyz Republic in Addis Ababa conveyed greetings and best wishes on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov and noted Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Ethiopia, both bilaterally and within international organizations.

The President of Ethiopia congratulated the diplomat on his appointment as the first ambassador of Kyrgyzstan and expressed confidence in the continued strengthening of Kyrgyzstan — Ethiopia relations.
link: https://24.kg/english/358246/
views: 154
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Qatar dismissed for ethics violation
U.S. Ambassador wishes Kyrgyzstan Happy New Year
Marat Nuraliev relieved of post as Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Qatar
Sadyr Japarov receives credentials from new Japanese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
President dismisses Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Italy Taalai Bazarbaev
Saudi Arabian Ambassador completes his diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan
New Kyrgyz Ambassador presents copies of credentials at Kazakhstan’s MFA
Kudaibergen Bazarbaev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan
Rector of Diplomatic Academy appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Iran
Japanese Ambassador concludes his mission in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Longer stays and visa-free entry: Kyrgyzstan updates rules for foreigners Longer stays and visa-free entry: Kyrgyzstan updates rules for foreigners
World Bank forecasts Kyrgyzstan's economic growth at 6.5 percent in 2026 World Bank forecasts Kyrgyzstan's economic growth at 6.5 percent in 2026
Gold and coal reserves increase in Kyrgyzstan Gold and coal reserves increase in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen tourism cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen tourism cooperation
17 January, Saturday
14:05
Kyrgyzstan eases requirements for free economic zone development Kyrgyzstan eases requirements for free economic zone de...
14:01
2-year-old child in Osh undergoes emergency surgery to remove 17 magnets
13:58
New head of Leninsky District Internal Affairs Department appointed
13:51
Issyk-Kul Lake to be cleaned using specialized equipment
13:47
Kyrgyz customs representative to inspect carriers at Russian border