Ambassador Adylbek Tultemirov presents his credentials to President of Ethiopia

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Adylbek Tultemirov presented his credentials to President of Ethiopia Taye Atske Selassie Amde. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The official representative of the Kyrgyz Republic in Addis Ababa conveyed greetings and best wishes on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov and noted Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Ethiopia, both bilaterally and within international organizations.

The President of Ethiopia congratulated the diplomat on his appointment as the first ambassador of Kyrgyzstan and expressed confidence in the continued strengthening of Kyrgyzstan — Ethiopia relations.