Uzbekistan to establish Coordination Center for Central Asia–China Cooperation

A secretariat will be established in Uzbekistan to develop cooperation within Central Asia—China format. The new body will coordinate the implementation of agreements, oversee joint projects, and serve as a permanent platform for dialogue between the countries of the region and China, Podrobno.uz reports.

The corresponding law was signed by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The document is based on the goals and objectives outlined in the Xi’an Declaration of May 19, 2023.

Following ratification, Uzbekistan is expected to play a more active role in regional integration processes, expand economic, investment, infrastructure, transport and logistics ties, and increase trade turnover among the participating states.