Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Qatar dismissed for ethics violation

Marat Nuraliev has been relieved of his duties as Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Qatar for violating the ethics of a civil servant. Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev said at a press conference in Bishkek while answering journalists’ questions.

He noted that Marat Nuraliev had performed well in his post but committed an ethics violation.

«As a civil servant, he is required to observe ethical standards. Therefore, we submitted a proposal to dismiss him from his position,» the minister said.

Kulubaev added that inspections will be carried out among ministry staff to ensure compliance with civil service ethics.

Information about Marat Nuraliev’s dismissal from the post of Ambassador to Qatar, to which he was appointed two years ago, appeared in late December 2025. The official reasons for the decision were not disclosed at the time. However, reports appeared on social media alleging that Nuraliev was accused of bigamy, which is prohibited under Kyrgyzstan’s legislation.
