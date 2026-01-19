Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce

Gold has set a new historical record, with prices surpassing $4,700 per ounce today. Data from trading platform say.

Analysts attribute the current surge to heightened geopolitical tensions—including escalating developments around Iran and criticism by U.S. President Donald Trump of the Federal Reserve— as well as investors seeking safe havens, continuing the upward trend that began last year.

This spike surpasses previous record highs recorded in December 2025 (above $4,500 per ounce) and in early 2026 (over $4,600 per ounce).