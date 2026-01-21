15:29
Daniyar Bapyshov appointed Director of Urban Development Department

Daniyar Bapyshov has been appointed Director of the Department of Urban Development and Architecture at the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan.

The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Prior to his appointment, Daniyar Bapyshov served as Deputy Director of the Department of Urban Development and Architecture and also held leadership positions in architectural planning and municipal authorities.

His professional activities focus on territorial planning, land relations, and compliance with urban development regulations.
