Kyrgyzstan takes 114th place in HelloSafe World Prosperity Index 2024

The analytical and financial platform HelloSafe (Canada) presented the World Prosperity Index for 2024. Kyrgyzstan was included in the list of countries with a very low level of prosperity, ranking 114th out of 186 and scoring only 29.36 points. This is the worst result among the Central Asian countries.

HelloSafe Prosperity Index is based on data from the World Bank and the UN on six key indicators: GDP per capita, gross national income per capita, gross national savings rate, Human Development Index, Gini coefficient (measures income inequality in society) and poverty rate.

HelloSafe
Photo HelloSafe

The other Central Asian countries have the following results: Kazakhstan — 49th place (47.36 points); Uzbekistan — 86th place (35.33 points); Turkmenistan is in 103rd place (31.03 points) and Tajikistan is in 104th place (30.93 points).

Russia is in 50th place, Belarus — 51st, Ukraine and Moldova are in 61st and 80th places, respectively. Armenia takes the 74th place in the ranking, Azerbaijan — 71st, Georgia — 69th place.

The richest countries are Luxembourg, Norway and Ireland, the poorest are Madagascar, the Central African Republic and Mozambique.
