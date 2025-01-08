Kyrgyzstan’s passport takes 68th place in Global Passport Power Rank

The updated Global Passport Power Rank 2025 has been published, which assesses the strength of passports of countries around the world in terms of visa-free entry or visa-getting capabilities. Central Asian countries once again failed to make it into the top 50. Politik reports.

The strongest passport in the region is Kazakhstan’s, which took 52nd place. Kazakhstanis can enter 46 countries without a visa, and 50 countries require a visa upon arrival. To visit the remaining 102 countries, Kazakhstanis have to first apply for a visa. The overall mobility of the Kazakhstan passport reaches 95 points.

The passports of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan take the 68th place, which provide visa-free entry into 32 countries, and a visa can be obtained in 46 countries at the border. However, citizens of these countries have to apply for documents in advance to travel to 120 countries.

Tajikistan takes 72nd place. Its passport provides visa-free entry into 27 countries, another 46 countries require a visa upon arrival, but 125 countries require preliminary obtaining of a visa.

Turkmenistan takes the 76th place in the ranking. Its passport allows visa-free entry into only 18 countries, another 50 countries provide a visa at the border, and a preliminary obtaining of a visa is required to visit 130 countries.

Globally, the United Arab Emirates top the list, scoring a record 180 points. UAE citizens can visit 133 countries without a visa. Spain took second place with 179 points. 14 European countries, including Finland, France, and Germany, share the third place.

Afghanistan and Syria, whose citizens can travel without a visa to only a small number of countries — 15 and 14, respectively, are at the very bottom of the list.