Kyrgyzstan’s passport improves its position in world ranking

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a step towards simplifying the visa requirements for citizens of Kyrgyzstan. A number of important international agreements on mutual abolition of visa requirements have been ratified by Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The ratification reportedly concerned agreements with Albania, Montenegro, Thailand and Venezuela.

These agreements, signed in September 2024 in New York at the UN General Assembly, concern holders of diplomatic and service passports. An agreement with Cyprus on the abolition of visas for holders of diplomatic passports was also ratified.

The result of the targeted work of the ministry is a noticeable improvement of the position of the passport of Kyrgyzstan in the authoritative interactive Passport Index. Compared to 2023-2024, the passport of Kyrgyzstan has risen by 14 positions and is ranked 67th as of March 6, 2025.
