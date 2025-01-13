Kyrgyzstan takes 105th place in 2025 Military Strength Ranking

Kyrgyzstan takes 105th place in the global military strength ranking, compiled by the military-analytical portal Global Firepower. The study covers 145 countries and takes into account more than 60 parameters, including the number of armed forces, military budget, amount of equipment and level of logistical support.

Kazakhstan occupies the highest position in the ranking (57th) among the Central Asian states. Uzbekistan is in 58th place, Turkmenistan is in 77th, and Tajikistan is in 108th.

As Azattyk reports, according to the GFP index, the defense budget of the Kyrgyz Republic is $221.8 million, and the country’s army has 23,000 military personnel, 300,000 reservists and 55,000 people in paramilitary formations. According to the portal’s calculations, the Armed Forces of the republic have 7 aircraft and helicopters, 2 attack helicopters, 215 tanks, 30 self-propelled artillery units, as well as more than 20 multiple launch rocket systems, etc. At the same time, analysts estimate the combat readiness of these units of equipment at about 50 percent.

Kazakhstan has the highest indicator among the Central Asian states, army of which with a budget of over $2 billion is in 57th place in the ranking. The Armed Forces of Uzbekistan, funding of which GFP estimated at $2.8 billion, take 58th place. Despite the higher budget, the number of the Uzbek army is 48,000 people against 110,000 servicemen of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Turkmenistan takes 77th place, army of which with a budget of just over $1 billion has 36,500 servicemen. Tajikistan with a defense budget of $446 million took 108th place in the ranking. Its army has 9,500 servicemen and 600,000 reservists.

The leaders of the world rankings are the United States, Russia and China. The top ten also includes India, South Korea, Great Britain, France, Japan, Turkey and Italy.