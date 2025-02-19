10:27
USD 87.45
EUR 91.44
RUB 0.96
English

Kyrgyzstan ranks 112th in Economic Freedom Index — IBC head

Kyrgyzstan ranks 112th out of 184 countries in the Economic Freedom Index. The Executive Director of the International Business Council (IBC), Askar Sydykov, said.

According to him, this indicator is below average and shows an insufficient level of competition.

«Competition means creating equal conditions for everyone: both for state-owned enterprises and private business, without granting special privileges. It is important that in any sectors, such as services, banks, communications, trade, the conditions are equal for all market participants,» Askar Sydykov said.

Healthy competition contributes to economic development, the IBC head added, explaining that without it, there will be no progress.

«State-owned enterprises should not rely on the fact that the state will always support them. If they continue to operate at a loss, hoping that the government will cover the debts, then in the end this burden will fall on the shoulders of taxpayers,» he concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/320378/
views: 117
Print
Related
World Bank points out competition and education challenges in Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan takes 128th place in Logistics Performance Index
Bishkek takes 278th place in Cost of Living Index by City 2025
AFF: Cabinet Chairman tells about open-door policy for investors in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's economy will continue to grow at high rates in 2025 - EDB
E-Government Development Index of Kyrgyzstan improves by three positions
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan's economy is reaching new level of development
Kyrgyzstan takes 114th place in HelloSafe World Prosperity Index 2024
Economy Ministry intends to simplify trade procedures: New plan presented
Business positively perceives economic policy of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet
Popular
21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects 21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects
Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance
Fight at Kant school No. 3: 16-year-old student detained Fight at Kant school No. 3: 16-year-old student detained
Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in France Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in France
19 February, Wednesday
10:23
Heat supply suspended in center of Bishkek Heat supply suspended in center of Bishkek
10:13
Criminal case opened in Bishkek on corruption in public procurement
09:52
Kyrgyzstan ranks 112th in Economic Freedom Index — IBC head
09:43
Five-year plan to prevent domestic violence to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
18 February, Tuesday
18:19
Two housing estates in Bishkek to have no water
18:10
Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved
18:02
French company to upgrade fourth hydroelectric unit of Toktogul HPP
17:56
Earthquake preparedness drills held in Bishkek
17:37
Chinese company to modernize second hydroelectric unit of Uch-Kurgan HPP