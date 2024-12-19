Kyrgyzstan among three EEU countries with lowest annual inflation rate

Kyrgyzstan is among the three EAEU countries with the lowest annual inflation rate. The Eurasian Economic Commission provided such data based on the results of November 2024.

The republic took the third place among the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union with the minimum level of annual inflation. It amounted to 5.7 percent.

The three countries with the lowest inflation rates are also Armenia (1.4 percent) and Belarus (5.5 percent).

Inflation rate amounted to 8.4 percent in Kazakhstan, while in Russia — 8.9 percent.

Experts noted that, compared to the same period in 2023, a significant slowdown in inflation — by 2.4 percent — has been registered in Kyrgyzstan.

The slowdown in inflation in the Kyrgyz Republic is due to a decrease in prices for food and non-food products and services.