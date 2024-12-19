16:25
USD 87.00
EUR 91.29
RUB 0.84
English

Kyrgyzstan among three EEU countries with lowest annual inflation rate

Kyrgyzstan is among the three EAEU countries with the lowest annual inflation rate. The Eurasian Economic Commission provided such data based on the results of November 2024.

The republic took the third place among the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union with the minimum level of annual inflation. It amounted to 5.7 percent.

The three countries with the lowest inflation rates are also Armenia (1.4 percent) and Belarus (5.5 percent).

Inflation rate amounted to 8.4 percent in Kazakhstan, while in Russia — 8.9 percent.

Experts noted that, compared to the same period in 2023, a significant slowdown in inflation — by 2.4 percent — has been registered in Kyrgyzstan.

The slowdown in inflation in the Kyrgyz Republic is due to a decrease in prices for food and non-food products and services.
link: https://24.kg/english/314743/
views: 95
Print
Related
Business loans rates in Kyrgyzstan among highest in EAEU
EAEU supports Kyrgyzstan's proposal - registration of medicines simplified
Construction activity in EAEU countries increases: Kyrgyzstan leads
Inflation estimates and expectations demonstrate decline in Kyrgyzstan
Inflation in Kyrgyzstan to decrease to 4.2 percent in 2024, Cabinet predicts
Maps of joint tourist routes recommended for use in EAEU countries
Mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and EAEU countries amounted to $3.8 billion
Industrial production increase registered in Kyrgyzstan — EEC
EAEU moving towards creation of single market of transport services
EAEU external debt in aggregate decreased by $34 billion - EEC
Popular
Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman
19 December, Thursday
16:19
Capsule laid at construction site of school in Ak-Ordo housing estate in Bishkek Capsule laid at construction site of school in Ak-Ordo...
16:09
Every second Kyrgyzstani plans to change job in 2025 — survey
16:01
Kyrgyzstan takes 114th place in HelloSafe World Prosperity Index 2024
15:48
Kyrgyzstan among three EEU countries with lowest annual inflation rate
15:42
Fines for insults in media: Parliament adopts bill in third reading