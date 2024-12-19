14:54
USD 87.00
EUR 91.29
RUB 0.84
English

Japanese volunteer to provide rehabilitation for national football team players

A volunteer physiotherapist from Japan will provide rehabilitation services to players of the national football team of Kyrgyzstan in case of injuries. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported.

KFU Vice President Nurdin Bukuev met with Japanese volunteer Shimizu Noriaki, who arrived as part of the JICA program.

The Japanese specialist will begin his work under a two-year contract at the National Football Academy as a physiotherapist. Additionally, he will collaborate with the national team.

Shimizu Noriaki will assist in the rehabilitation of athletes, develop injury prevention programs for training and competitions, and apply taping techniques as well as provide first aid for injuries.

Shimizu has been working as a physiotherapist in various clinics and football clubs in Japan since 2018.
link: https://24.kg/english/314726/
views: 53
Print
Related
Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan
Colleagues from Japan visit Forensic Service of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz officials to be able to study in Japan: President ratifies exchange notes
Japan to allocate grant for construction of air navigation towers
Kyrgyzstanis planned to be attracted to work in construction sector of Japan
Aero Asahi Corporation offers to create digital map of Bishkek
Korea resumes transit of used Japanese cars to Kyrgyzstan
Japan Day to be held in Bishkek
New Japanese PM supports idea of setting up Asian NATO
Shigeru Ishiba elected new Prime Minister of Japan
Popular
Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman
19 December, Thursday
14:46
Parliament rejects bill banning video filming of police officers Parliament rejects bill banning video filming of polic...
14:40
Japanese volunteer to provide rehabilitation for national football team players
14:27
22 members of Hizb ut-Tahrir detained in Kyrgyzstan
14:18
President of Kyrgyzstan again refuses holding year-end press conference
13:51
Modern fire and rescue unit opened in Bishkek