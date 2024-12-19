Japanese volunteer to provide rehabilitation for national football team players

A volunteer physiotherapist from Japan will provide rehabilitation services to players of the national football team of Kyrgyzstan in case of injuries. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported.

KFU Vice President Nurdin Bukuev met with Japanese volunteer Shimizu Noriaki, who arrived as part of the JICA program.

The Japanese specialist will begin his work under a two-year contract at the National Football Academy as a physiotherapist. Additionally, he will collaborate with the national team.

Shimizu Noriaki will assist in the rehabilitation of athletes, develop injury prevention programs for training and competitions, and apply taping techniques as well as provide first aid for injuries.

Shimizu has been working as a physiotherapist in various clinics and football clubs in Japan since 2018.