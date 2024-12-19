22 members of Hizb ut-Tahrir detained in Kyrgyzstan

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) neutralized the largest structural network of the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir.

At least 22 active members of the organization, which consisted of the so-called masul (leader) for the city of Jalal-Abad, five nakibs (spiritual mentors) and eight mushrifs (teachers), were detained. The latter had 3-5 students under their leadership, whom they taught extremist ideology in a conspiratorial environment.

It was established that for several years they had been engaged in the propaganda of destructive ideology in Jalal-Abad, recruiting new adherents, creating fake accounts on the Internet, and also using an underground printing house to replicate and distribute extremist materials.

A large amount of extremist literature, computer and copying equipment used to produce leaflets and other materials were confiscated from the underground printing house. A quadcopter (drone) used for counter-surveillance of law enforcement officers was also confiscated.

In addition, the detained members of Hizb ut-Tahir spoke out against the new law «On Freedom of Religion and Religious Associations» and were also distributing leaflets among religious organizations against the said bill. The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS.