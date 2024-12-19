10:21
City Court judge and his wife detained in Bishkek

Security services detained a judge of the Bishkek City Court and his wife on suspicion of fraud. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

It was established that citizen M.G.M., who is the wife of the judge of the criminal panel of the Bishkek City Court A.A.B., demanded $2,000 (174,000 soms. — Note of 24.kg news agency) from a woman for a positive decision in court. Having received the money on a e-wallet, she asked her husband to contact the judge of the civil panel of the Bishkek City Court, who was the rapporteur on the claim of the citizen A.G., with a request to make a positive decision in favor of the citizen A.G.

Then, on December 16, A.A.B. came to the office of his colleague and asked for help, but was refused. The court rapporteur noted that he would make a decision in accordance with the current legislation. At the same time, the judge-rapporteur suspended the consideration of the said civil case, which was not in favor of the plaintiff, citizen A.G.

The security services detained the judge of the Bishkek City Court and his wife. M.G.M. was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS, and the collected materials regarding the suspected judge were sent to the disciplinary commission under the Council of Judges of the Kyrgyz Republic. On December 18, the commission gave its consent to bring the judge to criminal responsibility.
link: https://24.kg/english/314683/
