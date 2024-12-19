10:21
Convicted Kyrgyzstani commits suicide in pretrial detention center in Russia

A 31-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan, registered and previously living in Moscow, committed suicide in a one-man confinement cell of a pretrial detention center in the Russian Apatity town. The media reported.

In April 2024, the Khoroshevsky District Court of the capital sentenced the Kyrgyzstani to nine years in prison. He was found guilty of committing murder. The man did not agree with the verdict and filed an appeal. In September, the appellate court upheld the verdict.

«The convict ended up in the polar region because of the sluggishness of the capital’s justice system. According to the law, the convict has the right to appeal the verdict after he receives it, but Moscow courts, overloaded with cases, simply do not have time to print documents on time. In order to relieve the capital’s pretrial detention centers, the contingent is sent to the regions; this is how the convict ended up in the Apatity pretrial detention center, where he decided to end his life,» the statement says.
