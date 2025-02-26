17-year-old school student commits suicide in Budenovka village

A 17-year-old student hanged himself in Budenovka village. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the department, on February 24, the duty unit of the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district received a message that in Budenovka, in the courtyard of a house on Beknazarov Street, K.M., 17, committed suicide — he hanged himself.

No injuries were found on the body. The police are conducting an investigation, several types of examinations have been ordered.

It is known that the teenager is a student of a school in Kenesh village.