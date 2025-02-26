11:53
USD 87.45
EUR 91.56
RUB 1.00
English

17-year-old school student commits suicide in Budenovka village

A 17-year-old student hanged himself in Budenovka village. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the department, on February 24, the duty unit of the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district received a message that in Budenovka, in the courtyard of a house on Beknazarov Street, K.M., 17, committed suicide — he hanged himself.

No injuries were found on the body. The police are conducting an investigation, several types of examinations have been ordered.

It is known that the teenager is a student of a school in Kenesh village.
link: https://24.kg/english/321115/
views: 86
Print
Related
PE teacher detained in connection with schoolgirl's suicide in Issyk-Kul region
PE teacher finds hanged schoolgirl in Issyk-Kul region, she died in hospital
Girl commits suicide in hotel in Bishkek
Convicted Kyrgyzstani commits suicide in pretrial detention center in Russia
Man dies after jumping from bridge onto roadway in Bishkek
Teenager hangs himself in barn in Nookat
Man attempts to commit suicide in Bishkek
13-year-old boy found hanged in barn, uncle and his wife detained
Domestic violence: More than 180 women attempted suicide in 2023
Teacher suspected of sexual harassment commits suicide in Naryn
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement
Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business
Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov wins gold in USA Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov wins gold in USA
Moratorium on business inspections lifted in Kyrgyzstan Moratorium on business inspections lifted in Kyrgyzstan
26 February, Wednesday
11:47
Large-scale embezzlement uncovered in Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan Large-scale embezzlement uncovered in Defense Ministry...
11:28
17-year-old school student commits suicide in Budenovka village
11:15
Foreign Affairs Minister of Turkmenistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
11:07
Women detained in Osh for smuggling medicines to Uzbekistan
10:53
Poddubny Wrestling League: Akzhol Makhmudov defeats French athlete