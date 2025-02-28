10:48
13-year-old teenager found hanged in Tyup village

A 13-year-old boy was found hanged in a barn in Tyup village. The Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region confirmed the information.

On February 26, the investigative group that arrived at the scene conducted an inspection. According to preliminary data, the boy, 13, committed suicide at about 1 p.m. by hanging himself in a barn next to the house, using a rope. During the inspection, no injuries were found on the body.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, various examinations have been ordered.

A student of school No. 2 was recently found hanged in the bedroom of his house in Tokmak. According to the police, he committed suicide.

It was reported earlier that a 17-year-old school student hanged herself in the sports hall of Barskoon rural school.

On February 24, a 17-year-old schoolboy hanged himself in Budenovka village.
