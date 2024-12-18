Almambet Shykmamatov appointed Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan

Almambet Shykmamatov has been appointed Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Recall, the Chairman of the State Tax Service Altynbek Abduvapov and his deputy Islambek Kydyrgychev were detained on December 6 after interrogation at the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). They are suspected of corruption. The SCNS head Kamchybek Tashiev said that the acting head of the State Tax Service Kydykbek Kydyrov, appointed to this position on December 7, also fell under suspicion in the case on fraud with electronic consignment notes.

Almambet Shykmamatov previously held the position of assistant to the president. He headed the State Mortgage Company since September 2023. He held a number of responsible positions, including the positions of Minister of Justice, Head of the Agency for Development and Attraction of Investments, Chairman of the State Registration Service and head of Bishkek Free Economic Zone. He was a deputy of Parliament and headed Ata-Meken parliamentary faction.