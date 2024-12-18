22:27
New Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan sworn in at Parliament

The new Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev and his team took the oath of office in Parliament.

The meeting was attended by President Sadyr Japarov.

Earlier, the Parliament agreed to the appointment of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev, his First Deputy Daniyar Amangeldiev and Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov.

Akylbek Japarov resigned from the post of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers on December 16. He had held the post for three years and two months.
