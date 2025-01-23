11:08
USD 87.45
EUR 91.15
RUB 0.88
English

Cabinet of Ministers discusses project to develop sustainable financial markets

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting of the Council on Fiscal and Investment Policy.

It was attended by members of the Council, employees of the presidential administration, heads of relevant government agencies, as well as mayors of cities who participated in the meeting online.

Officials discussed a project to improve the water supply system in densely populated villages in Uzgen and Kara-Suu districts. This project will be implemented by the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry and financed by the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development.

They also considered a project on construction of a 220 kV Tamga-Karakol power transmission line and 220/110/24 kV Tamga and 220/110/10 kV Karakol substations. This project will be financed by the Islamic Development Bank and implemented by the Ministry of Energy.

A project to develop sustainable financial markets for micro, small and medium enterprises in Kyrgyzstan was discussed. The Ministry of Finance plans to implement the project, and funding will be provided by the International Development Association.

Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed the heads of the relevant government agencies to thoroughly study the projects and ensure their prompt ratification by the Parliament.
link: https://24.kg/english/317679/
views: 77
Print
Related
Central market in Osh city to be closed from January 20
Adylbek Kasymaliev holds first meeting of Cabinet of Ministers
New Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan sworn in at Parliament
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Land plots of Turatali state market in Kara-Suu returned to state
Land of Oberon market valued at 3.8 billion soms, returned to state
Orto-Sai market transferred to management of City Hall
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan predicts increase in net exports by 2027
New municipal market in Osh being constructed in two shifts
Kyrgyzstan should declare itself to world as established country - Cabinet Head
Popular
Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms
Chinese company ready to invest $550 million in moving railway out of Bishkek Chinese company ready to invest $550 million in moving railway out of Bishkek
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow
Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan
23 January, Thursday
11:04
Azerbaijani language proposed to be taught in Bishkek schools Azerbaijani language proposed to be taught in Bishkek s...
10:49
Ulanbek Daliev relieved of post of Presidential Envoy to Issyk-Kul region
10:43
Cabinet of Ministers discusses project to develop sustainable financial markets
10:23
Facial recognition cameras installed in 109 schools in Bishkek
10:18
US Ambassador ready to seek solutions to remove KR companies from sanctions list
22 January, Wednesday
17:43
Landfill in Osh city being reclaimed using EBRD loan and grant
17:20
Citizen wanted for large-scale fraud extradited from Spain to Kyrgyzstan
17:13
Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss development of mining and banking sectors