Cabinet of Ministers discusses project to develop sustainable financial markets

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting of the Council on Fiscal and Investment Policy.

It was attended by members of the Council, employees of the presidential administration, heads of relevant government agencies, as well as mayors of cities who participated in the meeting online.

Officials discussed a project to improve the water supply system in densely populated villages in Uzgen and Kara-Suu districts. This project will be implemented by the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry and financed by the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development.

They also considered a project on construction of a 220 kV Tamga-Karakol power transmission line and 220/110/24 kV Tamga and 220/110/10 kV Karakol substations. This project will be financed by the Islamic Development Bank and implemented by the Ministry of Energy.

A project to develop sustainable financial markets for micro, small and medium enterprises in Kyrgyzstan was discussed. The Ministry of Finance plans to implement the project, and funding will be provided by the International Development Association.

Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed the heads of the relevant government agencies to thoroughly study the projects and ensure their prompt ratification by the Parliament.