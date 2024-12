President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree relieving Akylbek Japarov of the post of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and head of the Presidential Administration. The decision is caused by Akylbek Japarov’s transfer to another job.

The basis for the dismissal was Paragraph 4 of Part 1 of Article 70 and Article 71 of the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan.

Recall, Akylbek Japarov had headed the Cabinet of Ministers since October 2021.