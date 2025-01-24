Cabinet Chairman inspects construction of plant, residential complex in Osh

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev made a working visit to Osh region, where he got acquainted with the progress of investment projects. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev visited a plant under construction for the production of combined humic organomineral fertilizers in Nookat district. This project, launched in 2024, is estimated at $ 260 million and promises to become an important factor in the development of the agricultural sector in the region.

The launch of the enterprise, the design capacity of which will be 500,000 tons of fertilizers per year, will provide about 2,000 people with jobs.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers also inspected the construction of a residential complex in Osh by the State Mortgage Company. It consists of 8 blocks and 542 apartments, which will be provided to participants of Menin Uyum state housing program under social, preferential and affordable mortgage and the shared construction mechanism.