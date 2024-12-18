Student from Kyrgyzstan convicted in Novosibirsk for smuggling potent substances

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, Bekmyrza Tabyldiyev, was sentenced by the Karasuk District Court of Novosibirsk Oblast of Russia. The press service of the courts of general jurisdiction posted on VKontakte social media platform.

The Kyrgyzstani was found guilty in a criminal case on smuggling of potent substances.

«The court found Tabyldiyev guilty under the article «Smuggling of potent substances, that is, illegal movement of potent substances across the state border of the Russian Federation with member states of the Eurasian Economic Union» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and sentenced him to three years and three months of suspended imprisonment with a probationary period of one year and six months,» the statement says.

The case materials say that in August 2024 the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, being a passenger in a Honda Stewgn, attempted to smuggle 50 Turazon tablets and 9 ampoules of Sustanon-250 into Russia. The FSB Border Service officers found these substances: they were not allowed to be taken into the country.

It turned out that the student of one of the Novosibirsk universities purchased the drugs in Bishkek, where they are freely sold. He knew that these substances are potent and cannot be purchased in the Russian Federation without a doctor’s prescription.

The court’s verdict is a warning to foreign citizens, who plan to transport potent substances across the Russian border. Such actions constitute a serious violation of the law and may entail criminal liability.