14:37
USD 87.00
EUR 91.26
RUB 0.84
English

Student from Kyrgyzstan convicted in Novosibirsk for smuggling potent substances

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, Bekmyrza Tabyldiyev, was sentenced by the Karasuk District Court of Novosibirsk Oblast of Russia. The press service of the courts of general jurisdiction posted on VKontakte social media platform.

The Kyrgyzstani was found guilty in a criminal case on smuggling of potent substances.

«The court found Tabyldiyev guilty under the article «Smuggling of potent substances, that is, illegal movement of potent substances across the state border of the Russian Federation with member states of the Eurasian Economic Union» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and sentenced him to three years and three months of suspended imprisonment with a probationary period of one year and six months,» the statement says.

The case materials say that in August 2024 the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, being a passenger in a Honda Stewgn, attempted to smuggle 50 Turazon tablets and 9 ampoules of Sustanon-250 into Russia. The FSB Border Service officers found these substances: they were not allowed to be taken into the country.

It turned out that the student of one of the Novosibirsk universities purchased the drugs in Bishkek, where they are freely sold. He knew that these substances are potent and cannot be purchased in the Russian Federation without a doctor’s prescription.

The court’s verdict is a warning to foreign citizens, who plan to transport potent substances across the Russian border. Such actions constitute a serious violation of the law and may entail criminal liability.
link: https://24.kg/english/314599/
views: 110
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani arrested in Vladivostok on suspicion of attempted murder
Akylbek Japarov: Labor migrants should not suffer from injustice
Kyrgyzstani stabbed with knife in St. Petersburg, he is in intensive care unit
Kyrgyzstani wanted for theft found in Russia
Illegal migrants in RF offered military service as alternative to deportation
Large-scale mobile phone smuggling scheme uncovered in Kyrgyzstan
Two Kyrgyzstanis detained in Moscow on suspicion of organizing brothels
Kyrgyzstan counts on support from Russian senators in migration policy
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan get into road accident in Saratov Oblast of Russia
MFA: Number of Kyrgyzstanis in Russia is decreasing
Popular
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan
Demand for skilled workers remains in labor market of Kyrgyzstan Demand for skilled workers remains in labor market of Kyrgyzstan
Colleagues from Japan visit Forensic Service of Kyrgyzstan Colleagues from Japan visit Forensic Service of Kyrgyzstan
18 December, Wednesday
14:28
Case against 11 journalists: Bishkek City Court upholds sentence Case against 11 journalists: Bishkek City Court uphold...
14:16
Drunk man stabs passerby with knife in Kara-Balta city
14:02
Student from Kyrgyzstan convicted in Novosibirsk for smuggling potent substances
13:51
Working group of Cabinet to simplify introduction of cash registers, e-invoices
13:01
Two more organizations included in register of “foreign agents" in Kyrgyzstan