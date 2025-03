Contraband cargo worth 2 million soms has been detained, the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Thus, in Arka-2 village, a border patrol found a Hyundai Porter that had entered Kyrgyzstan from Tajikistan. Having stopped near the house of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, the driver left the cargo there.

During the search of the house, contraband cargo was discovered — 994 kilograms of copper and 1,419 kilograms of used microchips.

The approximate value of the contraband cargo is about 2 million soms.

The owner of the house — Kyrgyzstani U.M., 38, was detained and, together with the contraband cargo, was handed over to the Department of Internal Affairs of Leilek district for further investigation.