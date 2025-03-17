Channel for smuggling aircraft parts to Kyrgyzstan blocked in Russia

Customs officers of Russia together with employees of the FSB Directorate for Ulyanovsk Oblast blocked a channel for smuggling aircraft parts from the Russian Federation to Kyrgyzstan, from where they were exported to the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Congo. Privolzhye Customs Directorate reported.

According to it, three criminal cases have been initiated against the general director of the exporting company under Article 226.1 «Smuggling of equipment that can be used in the manufacture of weapons or military equipment» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He faces from three to seven years in prison.

The Federal Customs Service reported that the Ulyanovsk company did not obtain the necessary licenses and permits for the export of aircraft generators, engines, tires, brake discs, and turbogenerator units from the country under international contracts with partners in the EAEU. The spare parts are used on An and Il aircraft, Ka and Mi helicopters, and military aircraft models. They are dual-use products, so permission is required for their export.