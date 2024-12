President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Bakyt Sydykov acting Minister of Economy and Commerce.

Before the appointment, 46-year-old Bakyt Sydykov headed the Department of Political and Economic Research of the presidential administration, and also represented the president on the Supervisory Board of the Community Development and Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Bakyt Sydykov’s candidacy was submitted for approval to the Parliament for appointment to the post of Minister of Economy and Commerce.

The previous head of the Ministry of Economy Daniyar Amangeldiev was appointed acting First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers on December 16.