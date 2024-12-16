Daniyar Amangeldiev appointed acting First Deputy Chairman of Cabinet

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Daniyar Amangeldiev acting First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic. According to the document, he is relieved of his previous position.

Daniyar Amangeldiev’s candidacy was submitted to the Parliament for approval for appointment to this position.

Daniyar Amangeldiev was born on March 30, 1982 in Chui region. He graduated from the Faculty of Economics of the Kyrgyz State University named after J. Balasagyn. He worked for the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy and in diplomatic positions.

Amangeldiev was the mayor of Tokmok (2018–2020), then Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance. Since October 2021, he had held the post of Minister of Economy and Commerce.