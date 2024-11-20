21:29
Kamchybek Tashiev receives package with threats against him and his family

Unknown persons sent a folder with a message to the head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev. He told about this at a press conference.

«This morning I came to work, such a package was sent to me. A sealed envelope was inside. There was a single flash drive, nothing else. I will give you this flash drive. I showed it only to the president,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

The SCNS head added that he and his family were threatened in the letter.

«If something happens to me or my family tomorrow, for the public to know, there was a warning in advance. I have already conducted an investigation through my security service. The head of state has told us to investigate. The letter states that I must fulfill the conditions, then they will not destroy my family. There are direct threats here, but it is clear that this is the work of special services. The letter says that he is from the special service and he was paid a lot by oligarchs and criminals. They set the condition that they put my family and safety on one scale pan and their conditions — on the other,» he said.

Kamchybek Tashiev addressed those who threatened him.

 «I want to address those, who threatened me: I am not afraid of you. I work for the good of my country. Yes, you were angry that I did not take tens of millions of dollars. You will not be in our republic: no organized crime groups, no oligarchs, you will not be in our country. If you destroy me, you can come back. But as long as I am alive, I will not turn away from this path,» he noted.

In addition, the head of the security services added that an attack was also prepared on the president and his employees stopped it.

«Two assassination attempts were prepared on the head of state during my time as head of the SCNS. We stopped it. Five or six assassination attempts were prepared against me. They wanted to blow up the road I was traveling on. Plans and attempts on my life continue to this day,» he said.
