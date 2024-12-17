Deputy of Parliament Chynberdi Tolonov gives up his mandate

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has early terminated the powers of deputy Chynberdi Tolonov. It was announced at a meeting of the CEC.

The decision was made based on the submitted letter of resignation. The vacant seat of the deputy of Parliament was transferred to Zhailoobai Nyshanov from Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party. He received a service certificate and a badge.

The Speaker noted that Zhailoobai Nyshanov headed the airport in Jalal-Abad.

Recall, Chynberdi Tolonov became a deputy instead of Farkhat Ismailov, who was stripped of his mandate after a fake diploma was found in his possession. The former deputy appealed this decision in court, but his demand was not satisfied.