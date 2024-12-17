11:40
USD 87.00
EUR 91.46
RUB 0.84
English

Deputy of Parliament Chynberdi Tolonov gives up his mandate

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has early terminated the powers of deputy Chynberdi Tolonov. It was announced at a meeting of the CEC.

The decision was made based on the submitted letter of resignation. The vacant seat of the deputy of Parliament was transferred to Zhailoobai Nyshanov from Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party. He received a service certificate and a badge.

The Speaker noted that Zhailoobai Nyshanov headed the airport in Jalal-Abad.

Recall, Chynberdi Tolonov became a deputy instead of Farkhat Ismailov, who was stripped of his mandate after a fake diploma was found in his possession. The former deputy appealed this decision in court, but his demand was not satisfied.
link: https://24.kg/english/314399/
views: 151
Print
Related
Four relatives of deputy of Parliament get into Tokmak City Council
New MP Altynbek Kylychbaev takes the oath of office in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Number of deputies in local councils increased in Kyrgyzstan
Altynbek Kylychbaev recognized as elected deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Altynbek Kylychbaev leads in early elections in Suzak constituency
New deputy takes the oath of office in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Ex-deputy of Suzak council has ties with Uzbek leader of organized crime group
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan starts its work: Five new deputies take the oath
Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov's deputy mandate transferred to Ernis Aidaraliev
Deputy of Parliament Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov gives up his mandate
Popular
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs
Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement
17 December, Tuesday
11:20
Shooting at Christian school in USA: Three people killed Shooting at Christian school in USA: Three people kill...
11:13
Karakol - Enilchek road closed for traffic for three days
11:04
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about achievements in fight against corruption
10:52
International Taekwondo Tournament in Bishkek gathers athletes from 4 countries
10:31
Servicemen of Kant air base donate blood for seriously ill Kyrgyzstanis