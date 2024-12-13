16:04
Kyrgyzstan hands over books to Chingiz Aitmatov Library in Antalya

Kyrgyzstan handed over the writer’s books to the library named after Chingiz Aitmatov in Antalya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in the city of Antalya on the birthday of the national writer of the country — December 12 — donated his books to the local library.

At least 220 copies of books in Turkish and Kyrgyz languages were transferred with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the writer’s relatives.

«The library is doing a great work to popularize Kyrgyz culture and the work of Chingiz Aitmatov — a world-famous writer,» Consul Rustam Koshonov said.
