How Kyrgyzstan is building school in Azerbaijan: Gift to brotherly nation

The Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov made a working visit to Aghdam region on December 12. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

In the village of Khydyrly, the diplomat got acquainted with the final stage of construction of a general education school, which is being built by Kyrgyzstan as a gift to the people of Azerbaijan. It is expected that the construction will be completed by the end of January 2025.

Maksat Mamytkanov also met with the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Aghdam region Emin Huseynov. The parties discussed issues of further cooperation in the cultural, humanitarian, educational and tourism spheres to strengthen friendly relations between the countries.

On the same day, the Ambassador visited Kalbajar district and visited a farm where yaks are kept, donated by the head of state Sadyr Japarov. The number of yaks has increased to 205.

It should be noted that a school for 550 students was built in Bishkek in 2022 at the expense of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The area of ​​the educational institution is 2,031 square meters.