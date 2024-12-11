Uzbek politician calls on to introduce visa regime with Russia

The leader of Milliy Tiklanish party, Alisher Kadyrov, called on Central Asian countries to introduce a visa regime with Russia. The Uzbek politician stated the need to support the initiative of some Russian politicians to introduce a visa regime between Russia and the countries of the region, as well as tighten the requirements for Uzbek migrants going to work in the Russian Federation.

According to him, such a step is especially important against the backdrop of expected instability in Russia, which could lead to a significant increase in the number of relocants coming to Uzbekistan.

He made his statement in response to the news about the development of Migrant Code in Russia — a mandatory set of rules of conduct for foreign citizens.

«We recognize that our fellow citizens, who go abroad in search of work, should have a good knowledge of the local language, culture, laws and the specifics of their activities. In this way, we will help those of our citizens, who cannot defend their rights, agree to discrimination by local xenophobes, and most importantly, irresponsibly sell their lives, creating a serious social, political and economic burden on Uzbekistan,» Alisher Kadyrov said.

In his opinion, such measures will not only protect the interests of migrants, but also reduce the risks for Uzbekistan itself.

It should be noted that the State Duma is considering several bills at once concerning the adjustment of migration policy. If they are adopted, then by the end of the year, 13 laws on combating illegal migration will be in force in Russia.