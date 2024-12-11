Kyrgyzstanis can refund up to 10 percent of taxes paid

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan can get back up to 10 percent of taxes paid, if their expenses fall under certain social benefits. Kubanychbek Ysabekov, head of the Tax Policy Department of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, told.

According to him, these benefits include social deductions for the education of the taxpayer and his or her children up to 24 years old with a note that if there are 1-2 children, the amount can not exceed 10 percent of the tax base. If there are three or more children, you can return not more than 25 percent of the tax base.

The deductions apply to property, namely the amount of interest on a mortgage. It is limited to 230,000 soms per year. For example, even if the amount of interest is 300,000, the refund amount will be 23,000 soms.

«If 15 years ago this was a significant amount, now it is small. In addition, there are certain difficulties in collecting all the documents and submitting a declaration with a written statement to the Tax Service. However, this mechanism remains useful for those, who have high expenses for education or pay a mortgage, » Kubanychbek Ysabekov noted.

The issue of facilitating the collection of documents and increasing the amount of the deduction is still in question.

The head of the Tax Policy Department recalled that the accounting department automatically deducts 650 soms per month, which is 7,500 soms per year on average for each citizen.

In 2023, the state returned 2.6 billion soms, of which 6.3 million soms were social deductions and 28 million soms were property deductions.