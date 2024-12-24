11:34
President instructs to revise use of e-consignment notes and ease tax policy

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov tasked the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, and the Chairman of the Tax Service, Almazbek Shykmamatov, to conduct a thorough analysis of the e-consignment notes mechanism and consider its application only to large goods. The President’s press secretary, Askat Alagozov, reported.

«Taxes should not become an excessive burden on the people,» Sadyr Japarov was quoted as saying.

In this regard, the President emphasized the importance of developing a fiscal policy that does not impose an additional burden on the population or increase the share of the shadow economy.

Particular attention is being paid to the current challenges faced by market traders, shop and kiosk owners.

«Responsible staff will provide timely updates to Sadyr Japarov,» Askat Alagozov said.
