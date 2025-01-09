10:41
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decree on reducing tax burden

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree according to which, in order to support the population and business entities, the tax burden will be reduced and a transition to more efficient tax administration will take place.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to:

a) Submit to the Parliament for consideration a draft law providing for:

  • Abolition of the property tax on vehicles;
  • Exemption from fulfillment of the tax obligation for property tax on vehicles that was not fulfilled before January 1, 2025 and for which there is no court order on collection;
  • Setting the property tax rate on agricultural land at 0 percent from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2030;
  • Ban on tax audits, with the exception of an unscheduled audit during the liquidation of an organization and termination of the activities of an individual entrepreneur, for tax periods up to January 1, 2022;
  • Write-off of tax arrears recognized by the taxpayer, arising for tax periods before January 1, 2022;

b) Within one month, submit proposals on determining the list of goods, in the circulation of which electronic consignment notes are used.

The Cabinet of Ministers, in order to eliminate the risks associated with the subsequent implementation of this decree, should develop alternative measures to compensate for the loss of revenues of local budgets due to the abolition of local taxes.

In addition, in order to promptly resolve issues of digitalization of tax procedures, designate Alfa Telecom CJSC as a supplier of SIM cards and Internet services for digital projects of the State Tax Service and Salyk Service state institution.
link: https://24.kg/english/316258/
views: 67
