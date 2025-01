The plan for tax revenues for 2025 for the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan has been increased by 800 million soms. The approved republican budget says.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance forecasted tax revenues of the State Customs Service at the level of 127.6 billion soms. Now this figure has been raised to 128.4 billion — the plan on collecting VAT on imports of goods from third countries has been increased. The tax is imposed on goods from states that are not members of the EAEU.