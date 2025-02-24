Kyrgyzstan’s Tax Service has no plans to “pressure bloggers by taxes”

«I believe we should not pressure bloggers by taxes right now. They serve an important social function,» Almambet Shykmamatov, chairman of the Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan, said.

He made this statement while commenting on the taxation of bloggers in the country and explaining what lies ahead for the sector, especially in light of developments in Kazakhstan and Russia.

In Kazakhstan, the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance sent notifications to 594 bloggers regarding tax debts totaling nearly 53.3 billion tenge (over 9 billion soms).

In Russia, recent tax-related issues for bloggers include prosecutors seeking a 6-year sentence for Elena Blinovskaya, creator of the so-called «wish marathon.» Additionally, the house arrest of bloggers Valeria and Artem Chekalen, accused of multimillion-dollar tax debts, was extended.

In Kyrgyzstan, bloggers can become residents of the Creative Industries Park and choose either a special or general tax regime, both of which are relatively favorable. Almambet Shykmamatov

«For example, residents of the Creative Industries Park who choose the general tax regime pay 5 percent income tax (on employees’ wages) instead of the usual 10 percent for non-residents of the park. They are also exempt from paying insurance premiums for themselves for 15 years,» he explained.

Regarding the special tax regime, Shykmamatov noted that bloggers can opt for a simplified taxation system based on a single tax.

«If bloggers choose this option, they will pay 1 percent of revenue until 2027. From 2027 the rate will rise to 2 percent along with the tax agent income tax in the amount of 5 percent. Just like with the general tax regime, they will be exempt from paying insurance premiums for 15 years,» he added.

These are very favorable conditions. Completely exempting someone from taxes would be the wrong strategy. Almambet Shykmamatov

«Blogging is a new, growing sector. Kyrgyzstan’s market is not as large as Russia’s or Kazakhstan’s, and the income of our local bloggers is naturally much lower. I believe we should not burden bloggers with taxes right now. They fulfill an important social role. Of course, bloggers vary, as does their content, but most of them are engaged in informing and educating the public. Even purely entertainment content is crucial for people’s mental well-being, especially in stressful times.

Let’s be honest — it’s better for our youth to follow bloggers, aspire to be like them, and strive for success than to fall under the influence of extremist movements. I fully support the development of the blogosphere. Let there be more bloggers with diverse, informative, and inspiring content, and let the state be their ally, partner, and supporter,» Shykmamatov concluded.