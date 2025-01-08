16:30
USD 87.00
EUR 90.63
RUB 0.79
English

Kyrgyzstan abolishes tax on vehicles

Tax on vehicles has been abolished in Kyrgyzstan. President Sadyr Japarov announced on Facebook.

He explained the essence of the initiative. The decision is due to the fact that changes to the Law «On Road Fund» came into force in the country, providing for a fee of 1 som per liter of fuel.

«I ordered to abolish the tax on motor vehicles and signed a corresponding decree. The tax is no longer levied on vehicles, instead, from January 1, 1 som is collected from each liter of gasoline or diesel fuel filled into a car. I also instructed to declare an amnesty for citizens who have not paid the tax on vehicles until January 1, 2025,» the head of state posted.

It turned out that there are quite a lot of such non-payers. Sadyr Japarov noted that all debts of legal entities and private entrepreneurs accumulated before January 1, 2022 were also forgiven. Payment of the tax until January 1, 2022 will not be checked. In addition, a working group on e-consignment notes has been formed. It will submit its proposals within a month.

The land tax exemption for farmers has also been extended until 2030.

«By 2030, we will resolve the issue of land irrigation, build primary and secondary canals, completely clean the existing ones and build new ones where necessary. In general, we will solve the problem of water for farmers. After that, we will start collecting taxes from them again. But, dear compatriots, I want to remind you of one thing. The state holds on and becomes strong thanks to taxes. The growth of wages, pensions, allowances, the construction of social facilities, road paving and other work depend on the taxes collected. We need to get rid of the idea that if you do not pay taxes, then in the end you will get away with it. Timely payment of taxes is the sacred duty of every citizen. In developed countries, which we admire, taxes are sacred. There are very strict penalties for their non-payment or evasion,» the President added.

In conclusion, he advised citizens to pay their taxes on time.
link: https://24.kg/english/316205/
views: 58
Print
Related
Tax concessions on profits for private schools extended until 2030
President instructs to revise use of e-consignment notes and ease tax policy
Collection of income tax from gold mining companies exceeds 12.5 billion
Kyrgyzstanis can refund up to 10 percent of taxes paid
Single tax collection rate tripled in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Revenue from “Google tax” to amount to about 700 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
Almost 184 billion soms in taxes planned to be collected in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
State to receive more taxes from mining companies in 2025
Tax revenues from cryptocurrency mining decrease in first half of 2024
Kyrgyzstan closes chapter of license system of taxation on trade
Popular
Friendship Bridge on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan Friendship Bridge on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan
National Bank approves roadmap for implementation of ESG principles National Bank approves roadmap for implementation of ESG principles
Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged
Cabinet approves National Export Program "Made in Kyrgyzstan" Cabinet approves National Export Program "Made in Kyrgyzstan"
8 January, Wednesday
16:26
Ministry of Agriculture names best farmers in Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Agriculture names best farmers in Kyrgyzsta...
16:13
Kyrgyzstan abolishes tax on vehicles
15:12
Uzbek airline announces reduction in number of flights to Russia
14:42
Court extends ban on rallies in center of Bishkek until March
14:34
MPs to meet with voters on January 8-10