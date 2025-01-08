Kyrgyzstan abolishes tax on vehicles

Tax on vehicles has been abolished in Kyrgyzstan. President Sadyr Japarov announced on Facebook.

He explained the essence of the initiative. The decision is due to the fact that changes to the Law «On Road Fund» came into force in the country, providing for a fee of 1 som per liter of fuel.

«I ordered to abolish the tax on motor vehicles and signed a corresponding decree. The tax is no longer levied on vehicles, instead, from January 1, 1 som is collected from each liter of gasoline or diesel fuel filled into a car. I also instructed to declare an amnesty for citizens who have not paid the tax on vehicles until January 1, 2025,» the head of state posted.

It turned out that there are quite a lot of such non-payers. Sadyr Japarov noted that all debts of legal entities and private entrepreneurs accumulated before January 1, 2022 were also forgiven. Payment of the tax until January 1, 2022 will not be checked. In addition, a working group on e-consignment notes has been formed. It will submit its proposals within a month.

The land tax exemption for farmers has also been extended until 2030.

«By 2030, we will resolve the issue of land irrigation, build primary and secondary canals, completely clean the existing ones and build new ones where necessary. In general, we will solve the problem of water for farmers. After that, we will start collecting taxes from them again. But, dear compatriots, I want to remind you of one thing. The state holds on and becomes strong thanks to taxes. The growth of wages, pensions, allowances, the construction of social facilities, road paving and other work depend on the taxes collected. We need to get rid of the idea that if you do not pay taxes, then in the end you will get away with it. Timely payment of taxes is the sacred duty of every citizen. In developed countries, which we admire, taxes are sacred. There are very strict penalties for their non-payment or evasion,» the President added.

In conclusion, he advised citizens to pay their taxes on time.