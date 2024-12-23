Collection of income tax from gold mining companies exceeds 12.5 billion

Revenue from the income tax on gold mining companies amounted to more than 12.5 billion soms, the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In the first 10 months of 2024, collection of this tax reached 12,619.1 billion soms. The financiers had forecasted 11,707.5 billion soms. Thus, the tax collection exceeded expectations by 911.6 million soms, reaching 107.8 percent of the target.

Compared to the same period last year, revenue increased by 3,829.9 billion soms.

It was reported earlier that from January to October 2024, Kyrgyzstan exported 13,836.6 million grams of gold (13.83 tons) to China, the UAE, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

The total value of gold exports amounted to 91,884,391.9 billion soms, equivalent to $1,064,425.5 billion.