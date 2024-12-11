Ex-prosecutor detained in Bishkek for preparing mass riots

Former senior prosecutor of the Internal Security and Internal Investigations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has been detained in Bishkek. According to the Pervomaisky District Court, he is accused of preparing mass riots, violent seizure of power, and creating an organized group.

The court took him into custody until January 9, 2025.

Previously, former Deputy Prosecutor General Kuban Adyl uulu was detained in this case. By a court ruling of November 12, he was also arrested until January 10, 2025.

It is known that cases have been opened against the former official under the articles «Creation of an organized group or participation in it», «Financing organized groups and criminal communities», «Complicity in a crime», «Preparation for a crime» and «Violent seizure of power» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.