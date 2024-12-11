14:59
USD 86.80
EUR 91.46
RUB 0.87
English

Ex-prosecutor detained in Bishkek for preparing mass riots

Former senior prosecutor of the Internal Security and Internal Investigations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has been detained in Bishkek. According to the Pervomaisky District Court, he is accused of preparing mass riots, violent seizure of power, and creating an organized group.

The court took him into custody until January 9, 2025.

Previously, former Deputy Prosecutor General Kuban Adyl uulu was detained in this case. By a court ruling of November 12, he was also arrested until January 10, 2025.

It is known that cases have been opened against the former official under the articles «Creation of an organized group or participation in it», «Financing organized groups and criminal communities», «Complicity in a crime», «Preparation for a crime» and «Violent seizure of power» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/313843/
views: 123
Print
Related
Tax Service Chairman, his deputy placed in pretrial detention until January 20
Tax Service Chairman and his deputy detained in corruption case
State Tax Service Chairman and his deputy detained after interrogation
Ex-head of southern branch of Kyrgyzkomur detained
Security services detain Deputy Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan
Security services of Kyrgyzstan detain officials of Accounts Chamber
Customs officers detained in Osh region for extortion
Kamchybek Tashiev reports detention of customs officers
Three heads of District Tax Service Departments detained
Security services detain lieutenant colonel while taking bribe in Aravan
Popular
Global vegetable oil prices grow by 7.5 percent in a month Global vegetable oil prices grow by 7.5 percent in a month
Population of Central Asia exceeds 80 million people Population of Central Asia exceeds 80 million people
Global prices for dairy products increased by 20.1 percent for year Global prices for dairy products increased by 20.1 percent for year
President Sadyr Japarov receives Ambassador of PRC Du Dewen President Sadyr Japarov receives Ambassador of PRC Du Dewen
11 December, Wednesday
14:35
Kyrgyz Football Union awards best athletes of 2024 Kyrgyz Football Union awards best athletes of 2024
14:18
Production of domestic medicines expanding in Kyrgyzstan
14:10
Frosts down to -35 degrees expected in Kyrgyzstan
14:03
Ex-prosecutor detained in Bishkek for preparing mass riots
13:53
Akylbek Japarov to make working visit to Moscow