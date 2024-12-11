Dams being repaired in Nookat district of Osh region

Dams are being repaired in Nookat district of Osh region for protection against mudflows.
The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan recalled that Saparbaev-1 canal, located at Kok-Zhar site of the Nookat District Water Management Department, has been flooded six time this year as a result of heavy rains. The dams were destroyed.
If earlier the dam at Kok-Zhar site was four meters wide, now it is being widened to 12 meters.
The Saparbayev-1 canal provides irrigation water to a total of 3,500 hectares of cropland.